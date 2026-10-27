Diplomatic tension: Bucharest summons Russian ambassador

The Romanian Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador to Bucharest over an act of sabotage that, according to the Romanian side, was coordinated by Russia. The fire occurred on September 14 at the Carfil industrial site in Brasov.

During the meeting, the Romanian Foreign Ministry issued a categorical protest and stressed the responsibility of the Russian side. According to the ministry, this position is supported by evidence collected within the framework of the investigations.

Bucharest describes the case as hybrid warfare

The Romanian Foreign Ministry has described the actions as unacceptable due to their consequences for national security and the safety of citizens. The Romanian side stated that the incident was a “clear manifestation of hybrid warfare“.

According to Bucharest, the fire is part of a wider and increasingly complex series of actions carried out or supported by Russia against other European countries. The statement did not provide further details about the individuals identified or the specific evidence in the case.

Romania also focused on the Black Sea

During the conversation, the Romanian side also condemned the systematic attacks by Russian forces against commercial vessels in the Black Sea. According to the Romanian Foreign Ministry, these actions have resulted in human casualties.

Bucharest stated that the attacks constitute violations of international law and threaten the safety and freedom of navigation. The Romanian assessment is that they have a serious impact on the security environment in the Black Sea region.

The Russian position on the accusations made by Romania is not presented in the meeting announcement.

Sources: bta.bg