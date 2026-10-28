Russian drone hits apartment building in Kharkiv, four injured

Four people were injured when a Russian drone hit an apartment building in Kharkiv late on the evening of October 27. The attack took place in the Osnovyansky district of the city, announced the mayor Igor Terekhov and the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleg Sinegubov.

Among the injured is a four-year-old boy. Two other women, aged 32 and 65, and a 56-year-old man were also injured. Three of the injured were taken to hospital.

„Hit in an apartment building. According to preliminary information, there are people trapped inside,“ Igor Terekhov reported.

Following the strike, fires broke out in a two-story industrial building, a two-story apartment building, and a one-story residential house. A private home and a car were also damaged. The damage and the work of emergency teams were being clarified at night.

The shelling comes against the backdrop of intensified fighting

The attack on Kharkiv was carried out on a day when the Ukrainian General Staff reported 178 combat clashes on the front. For October 27, one missile and 46 air strikes, 171 guided air bombs, as well as the use of 5,942 kamikaze drones and 1,563 shelling of settlements and positions of Ukrainian forces were reported.

In the Kharkiv region, the Ukrainian command reported five Russian attacks on the Yuzhno-Slabozhany direction and three attacks on the Kupyan direction. The most intense were the actions of the Pokrovskoye sector, where 24 attacks were reported, followed by the Konstantinovsky sector with 13 and the Gulyaipolsky sector with 16.

The summary of the General Staff is as of 22:00 on October 27 and does not include subsequent changes in the combat situation.

Zelensky: Over 100 ballistic missiles at Kiev in two weeks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that since October 14, Russia has launched more than 100 ballistic missiles at Kiev and the Kiev region. According to him, the main targets are energy, infrastructure and logistics.

„Actually in two weeks – more than 100 ballistic missiles at Kiev and the Kiev region“, Zelensky said.

The president pointed out that the Ukrainian air defense is experiencing a shortage of missiles for the “Patriot“ systems. He also said that Kiev expects a trilateral format with the participation of Ukraine, the United States and Russia in November, insisting that Europe participate in all diplomatic initiatives.

Sources: pravda.com.ua