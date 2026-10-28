Kim Jong-un orders constant readiness for war

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has urged company commanders in the Korean People's Army to ensure the full readiness of their units for war through constant and intensive training. He made the appeal during a meeting with participants in the Third Conference of Company Commanders, the Korean Central News Agency reported.

The meeting took place on October 27, after the conference was held in Pyongyang on October 22 and 23. Kim Jong-un has defined the main task of company commanders as completing the combat training of their units.

Emphasis on companies as main combat units

„The main revolutionary task of company commanders is to complete the combat training of their units and bring them into full readiness for war. The path to this is to decisively improve the intensified and intensive training“, Kim Jong-un said, quoted by the Korean Central News Agency.

The North Korean leader called on commanders to transform companies into elite and independent combat units. According to him, it is the company that is the main combat unit and its strengthening should be the basis for building a stronger army.

At the conference, Kim Jong-un also set a broader task - building the strongest army and accelerating military transformation according to the North Korean model. Practical ways to improve the combat capabilities, military training and technical skills of the units were discussed.

According to the Korean Central News Agency, the forum is the first gathering of the entire Korean People's Army since the Ninth Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea in February. It was attended by company commanders and senior military and political leaders.

Senior military leaders were present

The meeting was attended by Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission Pak Jong-chong, Minister of National Defense Kim Song-gi and Chief of the General Staff Ri Yong-gil.

After the conference, company commanders were awarded for their services in strengthening the units. Five servicemen were awarded the Order of the “National Banner“ first degree, 17 - second degree, 50 - third degree, and 172 - medal for excellent military service.

Sources: en.yna.co.kr, investing.com, koreanewsservice.com