Spain declares 45 territories affected by disasters

The Spanish government has declared 45 territories seriously affected by civil protection emergencies. The decision of the Council of Ministers covers nine autonomous communities and 45 disasters registered between September 13 and October 20, 2026. It opens the possibility of activating various lines of financial aid and recovery.

Among the affected areas are Andalusia, Castile and León, Castile-La Mancha, Catalonia, the Valencian Community, Extremadura, Galicia, the Balearic Islands and Murcia. The Spanish government specifies that the list includes fires, intense rainfall, storms, floods and other incidents.

DANA „Adam“ is the most severe case

The most serious case is related to DANA “Adam“ - a meteorological system that has affected the Mediterranean coast and the Balearic Islands since October 17. The areas of La Safor in Valencia and Marina Alta in Alicante were the most severely affected. The initial toll is seven dead.

The official decision of the Council of Ministers states that the “episode with the greatest severity“ is DANA “Adam“. The heavy rains have caused floods and watercourses to overflow their banks, causing damage to infrastructure, transport, housing, economic facilities and agricultural holdings.

The list also includes fires

The decision also covers the fires registered in the second half of September and early October. Among them is the fire near Tuéjar in Valencia, which affected 748.90 hectares and injured two forest firefighters. The list also includes the fires near Quiroga in the province of Lugo and Calvos de Randín in the province of Ourense.

Separately, intense rainfall was recorded in Catalonia between 1 and 8 October. In some areas, more than 200 liters per square meter fell, and in some points in Baix Ebre, Moncia, Maresme and Valles Oriental, the amounts exceeded 300 liters. In Granollers, a maximum of 361.3 liters per square meter was measured.

What next for those affected

The declared status does not constitute a national state of emergency. This is an official recognition of territories seriously affected by civil protection emergencies, which allows state institutions to prepare aid and recovery measures.

The aid will be directed to affected people, homes and property, municipal expenses, businesses and farms. Its amount will depend on the proof and assessment of the damage caused. The Spanish government indicates that the decision may be supplemented once a more complete assessment of the consequences is completed.

Sources: capitolab.es, eldiario.es