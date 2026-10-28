South Korea warns of severing ties with Ukraine

South Korea has warned that its diplomatic relations with Ukraine could be severed if tensions between the two countries continue to escalate. Foreign Minister Cho Hyun made the statement during a parliamentary hearing on the work of the foreign ministry.

The minister also confirmed to lawmakers the withdrawal of eight diplomatic staff from the South Korean embassy in Kiev. “Eight staff have already been withdrawn”, Cho Hyun said, indicating that the decision was inevitable due to the lack of sufficient action by the Ukrainian side on the dispute.

When asked whether the conflict could reach a level that would endanger diplomatic relations, Cho Hyun replied that such a possibility existed if the escalation continued. He added: “I continue to maintain contact with the Ukrainian foreign minister to resolve the issue as soon as possible.“

The dispute began after Zelensky's statement

The cause of the diplomatic crisis is the public announcement by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about the transfer of two North Korean servicemen to South Korea. Zelensky revealed the information during a speech to the UN General Assembly in September.

Seoul claims that the two sides agreed to keep the transfer confidential in order to protect the servicemen and their families who are in North Korea. The Ukrainian side denies that there was such an explicit agreement or indicates that Kiev and Seoul understood the agreements differently.

South Korea has demanded from Ukraine an official explanation, apology and guarantees that such an incident will not happen again. Cho Hyun said earlier that he had received a message from Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga, which contained words of apology, but did not meet the level expected by Seoul.

Ambassador recalled, embassy remains open

On October 8, South Korea recalled its ambassador to Ukraine, Park Ki-chan. On October 20, Seoul announced that it would withdraw some of the embassy's staff, citing the threat of Russian air strikes in Ukraine.

Despite the diplomatic measures, the embassy in Kiev continues to operate. The necessary staff remains in the country to maintain contact with the Ukrainian authorities and provide assistance to South Korean citizens.

Cho Hyun stressed that the dispute does not change South Korea's overall policy towards Ukraine. According to him, Seoul continues to participate in international efforts to end the war, provide humanitarian aid and support the country's reconstruction.

Sources: en.yna.co.kr, apnews.com