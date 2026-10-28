Russia is seeking to divide the West and Ukraine on three levels - between Europe and the United States, between the EU and NATO countries and within European societies. This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Szybiga during the plenary session of the Nordic Council in Helsinki.

“First, it seeks to divide Europe and the United States. Second, it wants to divide countries within the EU and NATO. And third, it aims to split European countries from within“, Szybiga said, citing intelligence data.

According to him, the next political cycle will be particularly important, when elections will be held in many EU countries. Szybiga said that more than half of the citizens of the European Union will vote next year.

Kyiv proposes three lines of unity

As a response to this strategy, Ukraine must strengthen three lines of unity – between Europe and the United States, between EU and NATO countries and within democratic societies, the Ukrainian foreign minister said.

Szybiga said that he believes in a “vertical axis“, which includes the Northern European and Baltic states, Poland, Ukraine and NATO allies on the Black Sea. According to him, these countries are united by three criteria: freedom as a fundamental value, a realistic view of Russia and support for a strong and united Europe.

“When we start looking at the political map of Europe from this perspective, we will see many new opportunities – from the importance of Ukraine's membership in NATO and the EU to practical integration within the framework of the European Defense Fund today,“ said Sibiga.

He added that Kiev hopes to become a full member of the European Defense Fund as soon as possible.

Session in Helsinki

Sibiga is participating in the 78th session of the Nordic Council, which is being held in Helsinki from October 26 to 29 under the motto “Comprehensive Security in the Nordic Region“. During his visit, the conversation between the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, and the Prime Minister of Norway, Jonas Gahr Støre, with Russian President Vladimir Putin was also among the topics discussed.

According to the Ukrainian minister, the telephone conversation was previously agreed with Kiev. He said that Ukraine welcomes Europe's active support for its diplomatic efforts and the peace process.

Before the meeting, Sibiga defined the goals of the Ukrainian delegation as “to wake up the allies, not give them peace and achieve everything that can protect Ukraine - immediately“.

Sources: unian.net, investing.com