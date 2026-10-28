Flavio Bolsonaro lands on US soil after political turmoil in Brazil

Brazilian senator and presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro arrived in the United States after his defeat in the presidential election and landed near Miami, Florida. His arrival was confirmed by Agence France-Presse journalists on the spot.

AFP Te Ve video footage shows Bolsonaro getting off a private plane with his family members. He is now on US soil after leaving Brazil after his election defeat.

Bolsonaro does not admit his election defeat

In the second round on Sunday, incumbent President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was re-elected with 52% of the vote. Bolsonaro, however, has not conceded defeat.

He has announced that he will request the “annulment of the results“ due to “alleged irregularities“. His party has already recognized the re-election of Lula da Silva.

Bolsonaro's arrival in the United States comes amid political uncertainty about his next steps and his stated intention to challenge the results of the vote. Details of his possible request for the annulment of the elections have not been provided.

Sources: bta.bg, crhoy.com