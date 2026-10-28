Moscow wants to tear the two banks of Kiev apart, claims military analyst

Traffic on the South Bridge in Kiev has been temporarily suspended after a ballistic attack on the night of October 27. A large hole has formed in the structure, and specialists are examining the damage. No specific time frame for the restoration of traffic has been given.

Military observer Denis Popovich said on Radio NV that three or four ballistic missiles had hit the bridge.

„We see what a ballistic missile can do to a bridge - to break through the structure, stop traffic and create logistical problems. "That is precisely what the enemy is aiming for," Popovich said.

According to him, the South Bridge is a transit facility used by the metro, public and private transport, as well as heavy goods vehicles. According to him, the attacks on the bridges are aimed at hindering the connection between the left and right banks of Kiev and causing economic, logistical and psychological consequences.

Popovich did not rule out new attacks on bridges in the capital. He also claimed that Russia is using cluster munitions in its strikes on Kiev to increase the number of casualties. These estimates are his own and do not constitute an official confirmation of future targets or operations.

Detour routes have been introduced

Due to the closure of the South Bridge, the Patrol Police is organizing different routes for cars and heavy goods vehicles.

For cars, a route along the “Mikola Bazhan“ avenue to the Dnieper Embankment is recommended. From there, drivers can continue to the Darnytskyi Bridge or the “Paton“ bridge.

Heavy goods vehicles coming from the Boryspilsko Shosse should divert along “Staroborispilska“ street, and then continue along “Boryspilska“ and “Privokzalna“ streets to the Darnytskyi Bridge. The head of the Department of Patrol Police, Oleksiy Beloshitsky, announced that traffic is temporarily being diverted.

The South Bridge serves both car traffic between the two banks of the Dnieper and a section of the Kiev metro. The temporary restriction affects the movement of passengers and freight until the exact extent of the damage and the safety of the facility are established.

Sources: unian.net, ukrinform.ua, ru.interfax.com.ua