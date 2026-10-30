Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal said she would not soften her public rhetoric towards Russia after Reuters reported that Pentagon officials had called on several NATO countries to use a more restrained tone. Among the countries mentioned were Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

“Estonia, like the other Baltic states, has spoken openly about the threat from Russia. We have followed this position and will continue to follow it“, Michal told Delfi.

He added that politicians in Estonia accused him of not being decisive enough, while news reports indicated that US allies were calling on it to refrain. “I will not hold back. Putin is a dictator who kills women and children. And he will continue to do so until he is forced to change his course“, said the Estonian prime minister.

What the Pentagon demanded

According to a Reuters report, US officials have been talking to several NATO countries in recent weeks about their public assessments of the Russian threat. The argument was that some of the statements by European leaders and representatives undermine the security of the continent.

According to data cited by the agency, the messages were conveyed during bilateral meetings. It is not clear whether similar talks have been held with other European governments. The Pentagon did not confirm the specific allegations. His representative said that private conversations between allies remain private and will not be commented on.

Estonia links its position to NATO defense

Mihal pointed out that NATO is taking measures to deter Russia and that the Baltic states' tough positions are part of this approach. According to him, the Russian leadership is facing increasing difficulties on the battlefield, and its actions are making it behave like a terrorist.

The Estonian prime minister said that the country directs almost 7% of its gross domestic product to defense spending and NATO needs. According to him, in this way Estonia protects the eastern flank of the Alliance and contributes to the security of the rest of the world.

Sources: ukrinform.ua, rus.delfi.ee