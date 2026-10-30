Stubb and Støre spoke with Putin to end the war, but also received criticism

Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin in an attempt to urge him to end the war in Ukraine. The conversation lasted about 90 minutes, after which the two Nordic leaders also spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The contact with the Kremlin is unusual for Western European leaders, who in recent years have largely avoided direct talks with Putin. Stubb and Støre explained the initiative by the need for Europe to play a more active role in diplomatic efforts.

„The discussions were frank and substantive. We are Russia's neighbors. The outcome of this war will have a direct impact on our and wider European security. "Ending the war requires direct talks," said Alexander Stubb.

Støre said the two men stressed the need to reduce tensions. Both Finland and Norway confirmed their support for Ukraine.

Kiev was informed in advance

Stub said the conversation with Putin was coordinated with Western allies, and Ukraine had insisted on opening a new channel of communication with Moscow. The Finnish president and the Norwegian prime minister stressed that they had acted as leaders of their countries, not on behalf of the entire European Union.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga welcomed the conversation and described it as the "right approach". According to him, active support for diplomatic efforts and the peace process is necessary.

The Kremlin has not shown any change in its position

After the conversation, Moscow did not show any sign of readiness for compromise. The Kremlin stated that a lasting and just peace can be achieved only if Russia's legitimate interests are taken "fully and unconditionally" into account. The Russian presidency also accused the European Union and NATO countries of confrontational policies.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the conversation had brought nothing new. According to him, the information war may intensify after the contact, and European countries are trying to find a place in the future negotiation process.

Criticism from European leaders

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that she saw no signs that Putin wanted peace and called on Europeans to be united instead of acting separately.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said that the other European leaders were not informed in advance about the conversation. “My impression is that everyone wants peace, except Putin. I have very low expectations for this kind of conversation“, he said.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called for maximum attention and vigilance in such contacts. Criticism was also leveled in Finland, where analysts and politicians said the conversation should have been preceded by a positive gesture from Russia.

No specific agreement, ceasefire, or change in the positions of Moscow and Kiev was announced after the phone call.

Sources: bta.bg, wtaq.com, news.sky.com