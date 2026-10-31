Iran Rejects Meeting with US at This Stage

Iran is not planning a meeting with US officials at this stage, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said. According to him, Tehran has considered a letter from US Vice President JD Vance, but there is still no decision on direct contact with Washington.

“We see no need to meet with the Americans at this time“, Araghchi said in an interview with “Al Jazeera“. He described the US attempt to open a new channel for dialogue as a “positive step”, but stressed that any talks would depend on Iran accepting its conditions.

The letter was delivered through Qatar

Vance's message was delivered through Qatari intermediaries to Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council. Tehran has discussed its content in high-level meetings, but Rezaei has not yet sent a response.

The US proposal aims to resume the diplomatic process between the two countries. According to reports by “The Associated Press“ Washington insists that any talks should also cover Iran's nuclear program. Tehran, however, insists that its conditions must first be met before deciding whether the talks should be direct or through intermediaries.

Meanwhile, Qatari representatives have returned to Tehran for new consultations, and an Iranian delegation has left for Doha. This means that diplomatic channels remain open, but for now they are operating indirectly.

Tehran fears a strike after the elections

Mohsen Rezaei said on Iranian state television that Washington does not trust Tehran. According to him, the American diplomatic initiative could be used to buy time and prepare a military operation after the US elections.

Rezaei warned that Iran suspects Washington of intending to start talks and then launch a strike. He described the change in American tone as a positive sign, but stressed that this alone is not enough to restore trust.

Similar concerns have emerged amid warnings that military action against Iran could resume after the US midterm elections on November 3. American and regional officials are discussing the risk of a new escalation, while Iran says it is ready for various scenarios and does not rule out an attack.

What this means

There is currently no confirmed meeting between Iran and the US and no agreed timetable for negotiations. What is new is that Washington has sent an official high-level message, and Tehran has considered it without publicly rejecting it.

This leaves the diplomatic process alive but extremely limited. Qatar and Pakistan continue to mediate, while Iran sets its conditions and insists on first receiving guarantees that the talks will not be used as a cover for military action.

For those outside the region, this means that tensions over Iran remain directly linked to the risk to shipping, energy markets and security in the Middle East. While there is no official response to Vance's letter and no specific date for talks, the possibility of a new military escalation remains part of the publicly discussed scenarios.

Sources: apnews.com, aljazeera.com, aa.com.tr