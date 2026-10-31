Trump shows Greenland as a US air base

Donald Trump has posted an AI-generated image on Truth Social that depicts Greenland as a US air base. The image shows US Air Force planes, hangars, a runway and an American flag, with the words “Welcome to Greenland“ at the bottom.

The post does not contain any information about a specific new facility, construction deadline or the start of a military operation. The image itself is a visual publication, not an official announcement about changing the status of the island.

Washington now has a base on the island

The United States already has a military base at Pitufik in northwestern Greenland. It is of strategic importance for early warning of missile threats and for US operations in the Arctic.

On September 22, the United States, Denmark and Greenland signed an agreement on the security of the island. The document confirms the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark, while at the same time providing for the modernization and expansion of US activities in Pitufik. It also provides for the establishment of US bases in Narsarsuaq and Mestersvig.

The agreement allows for the construction of additional defense zones and the strengthening of US military operations or facilities, but the specific technical parameters and the method of implementation must be agreed between the parties.

The publication comes after a security agreement

Donald Trump has insisted for months that Greenland is important to US security. When announcing the agreement in September, he said that it gives Washington “permanent control over security and all other needs“ on the island.

The Danish and Greenlandic leaders stressed that the treaty does not change sovereignty over Greenland. The island remains a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, and future US military activities are linked to agreements between the three countries.

The new image does not indicate whether it is related to a specific stage of the implementation of the agreement. However, it uses the same theme that has been at the center of months of tension between Washington, Copenhagen and Nuuk - the expansion of the US military presence in the Arctic.

Sources: cbsnews.com, theguardian.com