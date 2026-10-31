139 arrested at London protest for Palestine Action

139 people have been arrested at a protest in London in support of Palestine Action, the Metropolitan Police said. Most of the arrests were related to expressing support for the organisation, which is banned in the UK.

“139 people have been arrested so far. Officers remain on the scene and are continuing to make arrests“, the police said in a statement. It had earlier reported 48 arrests but the number has since risen.

The demonstration took place outside the US embassy in Nine Elms, southwest London. More than 100 people took part, with protesters holding signs reading “I am against genocide, I support Palestine Action“. Some of the participants applauded and chanted “Free, free Palestine” as the detainees were led to police vans.

The arrests began shortly after the protest began

The police began removing the demonstrators shortly after 12:30 local time. Some were taken away after they refused to move voluntarily. The Metropolitan Police also introduced a dispersal order under section 35 of the British public order law. This allows officers to order people to leave a certain area and arrest them if they refuse.

The demonstration was organized by Defend Our Juries. The group said the protest aimed to challenge the ban on Palestine Action and to protect the right to free expression. According to the organization, more than 4,000 people have been arrested for violating the ban since July 2025. This number is the organizers' position, not an official police tally.

High Court case looms

Supporting Palestine Action is a crime in the UK after the government banned the organization in June 2025. The ban was upheld by the Court of Appeal in June 2026, which found it a justified and proportionate interference with the right to free expression.

The appeal against the ban is due to be heard in the UK's Supreme Court on 4 November. It was ahead of this hearing that the demonstration in London was organised.

A parallel demonstration was held in front of the US embassy in London, alongside the protest in front of the US consulate in Edinburgh. No arrests have been reported there, but police are checking participants wearing T-shirts and posters in support of Palestine Action.

Sources: itv.com, apnews.com, independent.co.uk