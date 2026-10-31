Zelensky seeks 30 PAC-3 missiles by winter delivery

Ukraine may temporarily receive between 10 and 30 air defense missiles from its partners' warehouses while it waits for the US package of 500 PAC-3 interceptors for the Patriot systems. The idea is to return the missiles after the American delivery arrives, with guarantees and contracts signed for this.

“I will try to do this with some partners: when this package of 500 missiles becomes available, let's take 10, 20 or 30 missiles from somewhere, sign the corresponding guarantees and contracts, and then return them from the American package with some percentage or, perhaps, no percentage“, Volodymyr Zelensky told Ukrainian media in Istanbul, Interfax-Ukraine reported.

American missiles approved, but delivery delayed

The US State Department has approved a potential sale of 500 PAC-3 MSE missiles and related equipment for approximately $2.1 billion. The deal is expected to be financed by Ukraine's international partners, including Canada, Germany, Norway and the European Union.

However, the approval does not mean that the missiles will be delivered immediately. Zelensky pointed out that due to the peculiarities of production and the limited willingness of the United States to provide missiles from its own reserves, deliveries under the package have been postponed for several years. Data cited by Ukrainska Pravda indicate that they may begin no earlier than 2030.

“We are grateful to the United States. This is a very good proposal. Of course, we need to raise funds for it. I am confident that we will find financing with the help of partners, primarily European ones,“, said the Ukrainian president.

Kiev wants missiles already in the winter

Zelensky said that the speed of the planned American delivery would not provide a sufficient level of protection for the Ukrainian population. According to him, a significant part of the air defense complexes are currently aimed at the Middle East.

Earlier, the Ukrainian president reported that Kiev had requested from the United States a winter package of about 100 interceptors for the Patriot systems per month. According to him, the missiles from the partners' warehouses can be provided now, in the winter of 2026-2027, and their stocks can be replenished in the coming years through the already agreed production.

Ukraine will continue to seek air defense means through bilateral agreements with European and other countries. Zelensky stressed that relying solely on American supplies will not be enough.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, ru.interfax.com.ua, apnews.com