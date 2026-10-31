296 detained in protests in France

French police detained 296 people during demonstrations against the decline in purchasing power, Agence France-Presse reported, citing data from the Interior Ministry. The protests took place in Paris and a number of other cities against the backdrop of dissatisfaction with the rising cost of living.

The ministry indicated that “the marches held within the framework of the authorized protests passed without incidents“. At the same time, authorities reported tension after the end of some of the events.

According to the Interior Ministry, radicals in Bordeaux, Toulouse, Rennes, Lille, Nantes, Marseille and Lyon tried to enter central areas after the marches ended. According to the department's assessment, their goal was to commit acts of vandalism and looting.

The demonstrations are part of an ongoing mobilization against the high cost of living and restrictions on purchasing power. The reports of those arrested are a preliminary police balance for the events, while the French authorities have not separately announced how many of those arrested will remain in custody or be prosecuted.

Sources: afp.com