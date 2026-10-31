Vucic and Orban after election losses: We will return

Former Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met in Belgrade, days after the election defeat of the Serbian list led by Vucic. The two spoke at Vucic's father's house near the Serbian capital, and a video of the meeting was published on Instagram.

“Viktor and I. A story about friends“, Vucic wrote in the post. In the short video, he welcomes Orban and calls him “my great friend“ and “my brother“.

“We both recently lost elections, but we did not lose our dignity, pride or faith“, Vucic said.

Orban thanked for the invitation and said that friends remain close even in difficult times. He also said that he personally supports Vucic and that he remains committed to continuing relations between Serbia and Hungary.

At the end of the video, Vucic thanked Orban, then added: “We will be back“. The statement was presented as a general political signal, but the two did not announce a specific organization, position or deadline for returning to power.

Both lose power in 2026.

Vucic resigned as president of Serbia on September 27 to lead the election campaign of the "United Serbia" list in the early parliamentary elections. On October 25, he admitted the defeat of his formation and the victory of the student list. The Associated Press described the result as a political shake-up after 14 years of dominance by Vucic and his party.

Orban lost the parliamentary elections in Hungary on April 12 after 16 years in power. The "Tisa" party of Péter Magyar won convincingly, and Orbán later said that he would not take his parliamentary seat and would focus on rebuilding his political movement. In June, he was re-elected as leader of “Fidesz“.

Vučić has already said that he expects to return to power within two years. However, no specific next steps were indicated after the meeting with Orbán. It has only been confirmed that the two maintain their political alliance and publicly demonstrate mutual support after losing the government.

Sources: blic.rs, apnews.com, investing.com