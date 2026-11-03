US to Ask NATO for More Funds for Weapons for Ukraine

The United States plans to ask its NATO allies for additional funding for the PURL program, through which American weapons are purchased for Ukraine. The request could be made as early as November, but the exact amount has not yet been determined, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the discussions.

Washington has already signaled to some Alliance members that it will request new contributions. The reason is a multibillion-dollar funding shortfall in the program, while the United States continues to deliver weapons to Ukraine before receiving the allies’ full financial commitments.

More than $6 billion pledged under PURL

PURL is a joint US-NATO mechanism established in July 2025. Under it, allied countries, individually or in groups, finance packages of American military equipment selected according to Ukraine’s needs. NATO coordinates the deliveries, with air defense, ammunition and other systems among the priorities—systems that the United States can provide in larger quantities than European countries and Canada.

By June 2026, the allies had committed more than $6 billion for military equipment from the United States through PURL. In September, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that over the past year the allies had allocated more than $10 billion in total for PURL and US arms sales to Ukraine, including $3.5 billion from the European Union’s loan to support Kyiv.

The program is crucial for Ukraine’s air defense

“This is ongoing and it is absolutely necessary to help Ukraine defend its cities and hold the front line,” Mark Rutte said of the deliveries under PURL.

Among the most important deliveries are missiles for the American Patriot systems. On October 30, the US State Department approved a possible sale to Ukraine of 500 interceptor missiles worth $2.1 billion. The purchase will be financed by Canada, Germany and Norway, without using US funds, the Associated Press reported.

The new funding request comes amid continuing Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure and Kyiv’s growing dependence on deliveries of air defense missiles. It has not yet been announced which countries will be called upon to increase their contributions or whether Washington will set specific deadlines or minimum amounts.

Sources: aa.com.tr, apnews.com, defensenews.com