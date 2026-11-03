25 citizens of the US, Canada and the UK have applied for asylum in Russia

A total of 25 citizens of the US, Canada and the UK applied for asylum in Russia from January to September 2026. They include 11 Americans, 8 Canadians and 6 Britons, TASS reports, citing documents from the Russian Interior Ministry.

It was noted that the number of applicants from the three countries had decreased compared with the first nine months of 2025. The number of applicants from the US fell by 6, from Canada by 3, and from the UK by 4.

The total number of applicants was 3,802

During the first three quarters of 2026, a total of 3,802 asylum applications were submitted in Russia by foreign nationals. The largest number of applicants were from Ukraine — 2,056 people, followed by citizens of Syria with 641 applications and Afghanistan with 190.

According to information cited by TASS, asylum granted in Russia entitles recipients to legal residence, employment without an additional permit and access to medical services. Those granted temporary asylum are also provided with travel documents, education and material support.

Sources: tass.ru, tass.com, rbc.ru