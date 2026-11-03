The US elects Congress and governors in midterm elections

Americans are voting for the new composition of Congress in midterm elections that could determine the political balance in Washington during the final two years of President Donald Trump’s term.

On November 3, all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the Senate’s 100 seats are up for election. The House is renewed in its entirety every two years, while senators are elected to six-year terms and their seats are renewed on a staggered basis.

Republicans control both chambers ahead of the election. According to the Associated Press, the party is defending a 53-to-47 majority in the Senate, while Democrats hope to gain seats in states that traditionally support Republicans. The outcome of the vote will determine which party controls the legislative agenda, chairs the committees and has greater influence over the budget and federal oversight of the administration.

Voting for governors and local officials

Alongside the congressional elections, 36 gubernatorial elections are also being held. The states include California, Texas, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, New York, Wisconsin, Ohio and Arizona.

Voters are also electing members of state legislatures, attorneys general, secretaries of state and local government representatives. In individual states, ballots also include local referendums, amendments to state constitutions and other issues.

Early voting is showing high turnout in several competitive states. The Associated Press reported that more than 6.3 million voters in Texas had cast their ballots early by Wednesday – about 50 percent more than at the same point before the 2022 midterm elections. Nationwide, more than 43 million people had voted early in 47 states and Washington five days before Election Day.

The parties’ final messages

Republicans are campaigning on Trump’s administration, border security and economic policy. Democrats are focusing on high prices, the cost of living and the need for stronger oversight of the White House.

House Speaker Mike Johnson urged his supporters in Virginia not to be swayed by the forecasts: „Reject the polls; reject the pundits“, he told his supporters, according to the Associated Press.

Midterm elections are traditionally viewed as an assessment of the president and the governing party. A Democratic victory in either or both chambers would limit the administration’s ability to advance legislative initiatives. Maintaining or expanding the Republican majority would give Trump greater freedom to implement his political agenda.

The elected members of the House and Senate will begin their terms on January 3, 2027, when the new Congress will be convened.

Sources: apnews.com