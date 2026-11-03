Air Defense Shoots Down 56 Drones Heading Toward Moscow

Russian air defense has destroyed 56 unmanned aerial vehicles heading toward Moscow, the city’s mayor, Sergey Sobyanin, said.

“Eighteen unmanned aerial vehicles flying toward Moscow have been destroyed. Emergency services are working at the site where debris fell,” Sobyanin wrote.

According to data cited by RBC, the first 18 drones were shot down at around 00:45 Moscow time. At around 02:00, the mayor reported that another seven vehicles had been destroyed, and approximately half an hour later he reported 16 more. At 03:47, a further 15 downed drones were reported. This brought the total to 56.

Earlier in the evening of November 2, Sobyanin had reported 28 drones destroyed on the approaches to the Russian capital. In the reports reviewed, Russian authorities did not provide specific information about casualties or extensive damage.

Flight restrictions were imposed at Moscow’s airports because of the attack. Vnukovo temporarily neither received nor dispatched aircraft, while Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky operated flights subject to coordination.

Sources: rbc.ru