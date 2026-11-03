The world appreciates the peace efforts of US President Donald Trump and his team, Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian president’s special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, said.

“The world appreciates the peace efforts of President Trump and his team,” Dmitriev wrote in English on the social media platform X. His post was in response to a message from US presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff about upcoming talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine.

Talks scheduled for November 10 and 11

Witkoff announced that the trilateral meetings at the working-group level would take place in Abu Dhabi on November 10 and 11. The United States will mediate between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations.

According to the US envoy’s statements, the talks will focus on ending the war, postwar security guarantees and de-escalation measures. The meeting is part of the Trump administration’s diplomatic efforts to revive the negotiation process between Moscow and Kyiv.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin had given his principled consent to the resumption of the trilateral format. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the talks were planned for the first half of November, while Putin’s adviser Yuri Ushakov indicated dates around November 10.

Dmitriev also comments on German politics

In a separate comment, Dmitriev said that the Alternative for Germany party reflects the views of the German people. The Russian representative has repeatedly expressed support for the party and linked its positions to calls for energy cooperation between Germany and Russia.

Dmitriev contrasted the party with the German media outlet Deutsche Welle, which, he said, represents the interests of the German bureaucracy. Russian authorities designated Deutsche Welle as a “foreign agent” media outlet and later as an “undesirable organization” – a status that bans its activities in Russia.

The upcoming meeting in Abu Dhabi will be the latest attempt by Moscow, Washington and Kyiv to discuss possible steps toward ending the conflict. At present, it has not been announced whether the talks will lead to a concrete agreement or to a meeting at the leaders’ level.

Sources: axios.com, tass.com, apnews.com