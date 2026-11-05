Byron Donalds Will Not Vote to Impeach Hegseth

Florida governor-elect Byron Donalds told CNN that he will not vote to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. “I will not vote to impeach Hegseth,” Donalds said in an interview with anchor Dana Bash.

His statement comes amid political pressure on Hegseth following the midterm elections, in which Democrats gained control of Congress. Some Republicans linked the party’s poor showing to the war with Iran and its impact on fuel prices.

Donalds will leave the House of Representatives to take office as governor of Florida. As a result, he will not participate in a potential vote after the end of his current term, but he stated in advance what his position would be if the proceedings were considered before he leaves Congress.

Resolution Against Hegseth Could Be Introduced in November

Republican Thomas Massie is urging the House to consider a resolution to impeach Hegseth during the first week of the next session. According to Roll Call, he plans to request a vote during the week beginning November 9.

The resolution contains eight articles. In it, Massie argues that Hegseth violated the War Powers Act of 1973 in conducting military operations against Iran. The resolution also includes allegations of illegal operations in other areas, neglect of measures to protect civilians, and restricting the freedom of speech of a U.S. senator.

Massie said the vote depends on whether enough Republicans join the Democrats. He expects the resolution to be considered soon after lawmakers return, if Hegseth is still in office.

Trump Defended the Defense Secretary

President Donald Trump said he is not considering replacing Hegseth and that the secretary is doing “a very good job.” The Associated Press reported that Hegseth is among the administration officials who could find themselves at the center of future investigations following the Democrats’ victory.

The agency said Democrats are preparing broad oversight of the administration and are not ruling out the use of impeachment proceedings. Whether there will be an actual vote against Hegseth depends on the actions of the new majority and the positions of Republicans, among whom differences over the war with Iran have already emerged.

Sources: cnn.com, apnews.com, rollcall.com