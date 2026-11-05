Hakeem Jeffries Officially Seeks the Speakership of the House

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries officially announced his candidacy for speaker of the lower chamber of the U.S. Congress. He asked his colleagues for their support in a letter circulated a day after Democrats won control of the House and Senate in the midterm elections.

“I ask for your support to be the next speaker of the House of Representatives,” Jeffries wrote. The new Congress will begin work on January 3, 2027, when the House will elect its speaker.

Jeffries said Democrats must use their majority to lower household costs, strengthen government accountability and protect civil rights. He also pledged to seek bipartisan agreement whenever possible.

Forceful Bid to Oversee the Administration

In his letter, Jeffries directly criticized the administration of President Donald Trump. “The days when the House of Representatives functioned as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Trump administration are over,” he said.

The Democratic leader added that Congress would reclaim its role as an institution providing oversight and checks and balances over an “out-of-control executive branch.” Among the priorities he outlined are investigations into abuses, restrictions on stock trading by members of Congress and measures to address excessive price increases.

The Associated Press reports that the Democrats’ victory puts Jeffries on the threshold of a historic breakthrough. If elected, he would become the first African American to lead the House of Representatives. Reuters also identifies Jeffries as the expected next speaker, but the final decision will depend on a vote in the House.

Vote Set for January

Jeffries’s candidacy must first receive the support of the Democratic caucus. He will then need a majority in a vote by all House members, which takes place at the beginning of the new term.

The position is particularly important because the speaker of the House is second in line to the presidency after the vice president. Jeffries has been a member of Congress since 2013 and has led House Democrats since 2023. He is expected to replace Republican Mike Johnson, who currently holds the speakership.

Sources: apnews.com, investing.com, axios.com