Sofia–Pernik Road through Vladaya to close for repairs

Preventive repairs on a 5-kilometre section of Road I-1 Sofia–Pernik in the Vladaya area will begin on November 4. The section between the checkpoint and Vladaya railway station, from kilometre 277 to kilometre 282, will be completely closed to traffic in both directions. The temporary traffic organisation is expected to be introduced at around 10:30 a.m.

The repairs are scheduled to be completed by November 22, the Road Infrastructure Agency reported. Two alternative routes have been designated for cars – through the municipal road network in the village of Vladaya via Voynishko Vastanie Street and along the Struma Motorway. Heavy goods vehicles weighing over 12 tonnes will not be allowed through the village and will only be able to travel along the motorway.

What will be upgraded

The project includes a complete renewal of the asphalt surface and the application of new road markings. Drainage and the adjacent culverts will be improved, while new concrete kerbs, safety barriers and road signs will be installed along the route.

After the repairs are completed, flexible safety barriers will be installed on the section between kilometre 276 and kilometre 281. The aim is to prevent vehicles from entering the lane for oncoming traffic.

The construction and installation works will be carried out by the road maintenance company PP SOFIA 2023 Consortium, which has a contract with the Road Infrastructure Agency for the routine maintenance of the national roads in Sofia Region. The agency said the works are necessary to improve the road's condition and enhance safety.

„We appeal to drivers to be careful, observe the rules and speed limits, and refrain from risky overtaking manoeuvres that endanger the safety of all other travellers,“ the Road Infrastructure Agency said.

The Road Infrastructure Agency recommends that people who travel daily between Sofia and Pernik use the Struma Motorway as their preferred alternative route. The reason is that the road through Vladaya is one of the busiest in Sofia Region, and the complete traffic restriction is expected to alter traffic in the area until the repairs are completed.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, 24chasa.bg, stolica.bg