Sergio Gor Denies He Is a Candidate for Rubio’s Position

Sergio Gor is among the names being discussed for a senior position in US President Donald Trump’s administration, including secretary of state or White House chief of staff. This was reported by the US publication The Washington Sun, citing 10 people familiar with internal discussions within the administration.

Gor is currently the US ambassador to India and special envoy for South and Central Asia. According to the report, he has direct access to Trump and is considered an important figure in Washington’s relations with Asian countries, as well as a close associate of Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Among the possibilities being discussed is for Gor to replace Rubio as secretary of state or take over as White House chief of staff, a position currently held by Susie Wiles. Neither Rubio nor Wiles has publicly indicated an intention to leave their posts.

Claims About Marco Rubio’s Future

The Washington Sun claims that some State Department officials and Republican Party representatives believe Rubio could leave the administration to begin preparing for a possible presidential campaign in 2028 or 2032. The report does not provide public confirmation of any such plan.

According to the publication’s sources, Gor may also be interested in other senior positions at the State Department, including deputy secretary of state. The article states that the possible changes are being discussed against the backdrop of an expected reshuffling of Trump’s team following the midterm elections.

Gor: Rubio Is “Irreplaceable”

Gor himself denied the report. “This story is complete and total nonsense,” he told The Washington Sun, stressing that he is not seeking a new position.

He described Rubio as “the most qualified, most successful and greatest secretary of state in history” and called him “irreplaceable” in the position. The White House also rejected the claims of an impending reshuffle, without announcing any intention to change the leadership of the State Department or the president’s staff.

Sergio Gor was born on November 30, 1986, in Tashkent, then part of the Soviet Union, under the name Sergey Gorokhovsky. An investigation by OCCRP and the Times of Malta established his place of birth, which was confirmed by his lawyer, Robert Garson. Gor later settled in the United States and built a career in the Republican Party before becoming part of Trump’s closest political circle.

Sources: washingtonsun.com, apnews.com, occrp.org