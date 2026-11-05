Hezbollah denies sending military experts to Yemen

Hezbollah has denied having experts in Yemen who are involved in directing military operations by the Ansar Allah movement, known as the Houthis. The organization described the claims as “completely baseless” and said they were not based on facts.

A statement by Hezbollah’s media office said that representatives of the Lebanese organization were not in Yemen and were not involved in managing the Houthis’ military operations. Claims that Hezbollah had assisted the movement in developing weapons, training fighters or building up its military capabilities were also rejected.

Yemeni authorities named 21 foreign experts

The dispute began after a statement by Yemeni Interior Minister Ibrahim Ali Haidan on November 3. He said that 21 foreign experts were working with the Houthis. According to him, 14 of them were representatives of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, while seven were linked to Hezbollah.

Haidan claimed that their role had gone beyond funding, weapons deliveries and training and now included the direct monitoring, planning and management of military operations. According to him, the experts were assisting with the development of ballistic missiles and drones, communications and surveillance systems, electronic warfare, and networks for the delivery of military components.

The Yemeni minister also said that the experts were deployed across six areas. The locations named were Hudaydah, Sana’a, Saada, Hajjah, Amran and the Al Hoh area. They were also credited with taking part in coordinating maritime operations, selecting targets among commercial vessels, developing explosive-laden boats, and training in mine-laying and urban combat.

Hezbollah: Yemenis do not need outside intervention

In its response, Hezbollah said that the Yemeni people possessed the necessary capabilities, resources and experience to defend their country and sovereignty against aggression, threats and blockade. The organization stressed that Yemenis “do not need support or intervention from anyone”.

Hezbollah called for “serious and responsible dialogue” among the Yemeni parties as a way to overcome disputes and preserve the country’s unity, sovereignty and stability. The organization also warned against attempts to fuel conflicts and divide the states of the region.

Sources: english.manartv.com.lb, today.lorientlejour.com, naharnet.com