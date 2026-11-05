Ukraine Lags Behind Moldova on Path to EU

Ukraine is lagging behind Moldova on the path to European Union membership, according to the European Commission’s annual enlargement package. Brussels estimates that Moldova could conclude negotiations by early 2028, while Ukraine is expected to reach this stage by the end of 2028 – approximately one year later.

The difference was also highlighted by Financial Times, which cited the Commission’s report. The two countries applied for membership in 2022 and had so far been progressing on a similar timeline. The new assessments mark the first time that different deadlines for concluding the negotiations have been outlined.

Brussels urges Kyiv to speed up reforms

The European Commission acknowledges Ukraine’s progress despite the war, but points out that the country must accelerate reforms in the areas of the rule of law, the functioning of democratic institutions and public administration. One of the key tasks is fulfilling the interim benchmarks in the fundamentals cluster.

Particular attention has been paid to the fight against corruption. According to the Commission, Ukraine’s specialised anti-corruption institutions generally continue to operate independently and effectively, but Kyiv must demonstrate further results and establish sustainable practices in the investigation and prosecution of corruption offences.

Moldova maintains a faster pace

„Ukraine is carrying out sweeping reforms under Russian bombs – no candidate country has ever undertaken reforms on such a scale during a war“, said EU High Representative Kaja Kallas.

Moldova opened four negotiating clusters over the past year and, according to the Commission, has fulfilled the conditions for opening all the remaining ones. Chisinau has accelerated the alignment of its legislation with EU law and has made significant progress on the interim benchmarks related to the rule of law.

The Commission describes the goal of concluding negotiations by early 2028 as „ambitious but achievable“ if Moldova maintains its current pace of reforms. Ukraine has also opened four clusters over the past year and fulfilled the conditions for opening the remaining ones, but the implementation of reforms remains the decisive factor determining the speed of the process.

Deadlines do not constitute a membership date

The deadlines mentioned refer to the conclusion of negotiations, not to accession to the EU itself. Once the negotiations end, an accession treaty, approval by the member states and the European Parliament, as well as ratification, will still be required.

The European Commission presented indicative roadmaps for Ukraine and Moldova and stressed that they may be amended depending on actual progress. The next step is for the EU Council to consider the recommendations and make decisions on the continuation of the process.

Sources: en.apa.az, eurointegration.com.ua