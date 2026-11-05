Three Injured in Russian Drone Attack on Dnipro

Three people were injured in a Russian drone attack on Dnipro and the city of Samar in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region. The strikes were carried out during the night of November 5, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, said.

“Three people were injured. The enemy attacked Dnipro and Samar with drones,” Hanzha said.

In Dnipro, the roof of a private home and private garages caught fire. Fires also broke out at critical infrastructure facilities, but it was not specified which facilities were affected or how extensive the damage was.

Emergency and rescue services are working at the sites of the strikes. Initial information indicated no deaths, while the condition of the three injured people has not been specified. No details have been released about the number or type of drones used.

Sources: pravda.com.ua