Trump confirms: We struck Iranian air defenses near Qeshm Island

US armed forces have struck an Iranian air-defense installation near Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, US President Donald Trump said. He described the operation as a limited strike and said the target had been destroyed in about 15 minutes, and possibly in five.

“We are doing small strikes, but they hit the targets. They built a small air-defense installation and we destroyed it in about 15 minutes — maybe five,” Trump told reporters.

His announcement came after reports of explosions on Qeshm. Iranian state media reported two blasts in the Suza area. According to Reuters, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported that initial information pointed to two shells or missiles striking the island, but there was no official information about the damage. Iran's IRNA news agency also quoted local witnesses as saying that two objects had fallen in the area after the sound of an aircraft flying overhead.

At the same time, the Iranian military said that its air-defense forces had shot down a US MQ-9 unmanned aircraft over Qeshm. The claim was broadcast by IRIB and cited by Al Jazeera. So far, there has been no independent confirmation from the US side that the drone was shot down.

New strikes near the Strait of Hormuz

The latest incident follows US strikes on November 2, which Washington officials said were “defensive.” According to a US official cited by the Associated Press, Iranian forces using surface-to-air missiles against US facilities in the area of the strait were attacked at the time. Iranian state media also reported explosions on Qeshm and nearby Hengam Island.

Qeshm is Iran's largest island and lies in the immediate vicinity of the Strait of Hormuz — a key maritime route for transporting oil. The area is at the center of ongoing tensions between the US and Iran, which have already affected military facilities, air traffic and shipping.

Washington does not confirm a new major operation

Earlier this week, Fox News, citing its sources, reported that the US could resume its military campaign against Iran on November 9. The new moon in the Middle East, which would provide less illumination at night, was cited as a possible factor. This information has not been officially confirmed by the US government.

On the diplomatic front, Qatar is mediating between Washington and Tehran on proposals related to Iran's nuclear program and the cessation of hostilities. The Associated Press reported that Iran's leadership was considering the proposals, while the latest strikes increased the risk of a new escalation in the Strait of Hormuz area.

Sources: apnews.com, internazionale.it, aljazeeranews-3fuh52rgrl.edgeone.app