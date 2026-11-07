Two Injured in Ukrainian Attacks in Belgorod, Damage and Casualties Reported in Saratov

Two people were injured in attacks in Belgorod Region overnight on November 7, the region’s operational headquarters reported. Russian authorities describe the attacks as actions by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details about where the people were injured, as well as their condition, were not disclosed in the initial report.

Damage to Civilian Infrastructure in Saratov Region

Facilities belonging to civilian infrastructure were damaged in Saratov Region following a drone attack. Governor Roman Busargin also initially reported casualties, without specifying their number or the severity of their injuries.

“As a result of the drone attack, civilian infrastructure facilities have been damaged. There are preliminary reports of casualties. All emergency services are working at the scene,” Busargin said.

It has not been specified which particular facilities were affected. Emergency and rescue teams continue to work.

Flight Restrictions

Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency introduced temporary restrictions on the arrival and departure of aircraft at the airports in Samara and Ulyanovsk. The measure was announced as necessary to ensure flight safety.

“Samara and Ulyanovsk airports: temporary restrictions have been introduced on the arrival and departure of aircraft,” the agency said in a statement.

Overnight on November 7, warnings of a missile or drone threat were issued in several Russian regions, including Belgorod, Saratov, Samara and Ulyanovsk regions. Russia’s Ministry of Defense reported that drones had been intercepted and destroyed over several regions and the Black Sea, but did not provide an independent assessment of the consequences of the attacks.

Sources: rbc.ru, kazan.aif.ru