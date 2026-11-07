Two Russians detained in Colombia at US request

Two Russian citizens have been detained in Colombia at the request of the United States over alleged involvement in an international cocaine trafficking network. Oleg Khazov was detained at a marina in Cartagena, while Vitaly Zhikarev was detained in the El Poblado area of Medellín.

The operation was carried out by the Technical Investigation Corps of the Colombian Prosecutor's Office, with the support of the country's Navy and the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). The two men have been placed at the disposal of the Colombian Prosecutor's Office.

“Oleg Khazov and Vitaly Zhikarev have been detained for extradition at the request of a court in the Eastern District of Louisiana for crimes related to drug trafficking,” the Colombian Prosecutor's Office said.

According to the Prosecutor's Office, the US investigation links the two men to a transnational network involving citizens of Colombia and European countries. The group is alleged to have operated along the Atlantic coast and in the Gulf of Urabá region, from where it shipped large quantities of cocaine to the United States and Europe.

According to the investigation, Khazov coordinated the logistics of the shipments. Zhikarev is alleged to have been responsible for securing and modifying sailing boats, as well as organizing their crews. The cocaine was allegedly transported from Bogotá and Medellín to various points along the Caribbean coast, where the cargo was concealed in the sailing vessels.

The Colombian Prosecutor's Office said the two men are linked to a shipment of 77 kilograms of cocaine discovered by US authorities on May 25, 2025, in Metairie, Louisiana. US authorities claim that the cargo was part of the same scheme.

Following the detentions, Colombia will notify the United States through diplomatic channels. The US side must then formally submit an extradition request related to charges of drug trafficking, production or possession, and criminal conspiracy.

At this stage, the two men have been detained and are suspects; their guilt has not been established by a final court ruling.

Sources: semana.com, eluniversal.com.co, prisaradioco-caracol-colombia-staging.web.arc-cdn.net