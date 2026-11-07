Venezuelan detained with weapons near the White House

Secret Service agents detained a Venezuelan man near the White House who, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, said that voices in his head had sent him to Washington to kill President Donald Trump.

The incident took place on the evening of November 5. Rony Yordiks Guanipa Krinos was in a vehicle parked on Constitution Avenue when agents noticed him acting suspiciously and approached him, Fox News reported, citing the department.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, the vehicle had been reported stolen. During the search, three firearms were found—a rifle of the AR-15 type and two handguns identified as a Mac 10 and a Glock 43X—as well as dozens of rounds of ammunition. Authorities said Krinos admitted that there were weapons in the car.

Krinos was detained and charged with offenses related to the illegal transportation and possession of firearms, unregistered weapons and ammunition, and carrying a handgun without a permit. He was also charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft, and receiving stolen property.

The Department of Homeland Security said that Krinos illegally entered the United States through Texas in March 2024. He was detained by Border Patrol at the time but was subsequently released. Immigration and Customs Enforcement issued a detainer for him while he remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

“This case demonstrates the threats faced by the Secret Service, as well as the ability of its personnel to contain a dangerous situation before anyone is harmed,” agency director Sean Curran said.

According to NBC News, federal prosecutors are reviewing the evidence in the case, and Krinos is expected to make his first appearance before a federal court on November 9. At this stage, the allegations regarding his intentions and all circumstances surrounding the weapons are part of the charges and do not constitute an established finding of guilt.

Sources: foxnews.com, apnews.com, nbcphiladelphia.com