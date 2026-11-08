SpaceX launches secret US military mission into orbit

SpaceX launched the secret USSF-432 mission of the United States Space Force into orbit. The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off on November 6 from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Base in California, but the purpose and composition of the payload were not publicly disclosed.

The launch took place at 4:48 p.m. local time, 7:48 p.m. on the US East Coast and 12:48 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time on November 7. After the first-stage separation, SpaceX ended the live broadcast approximately 10 minutes after liftoff, without showing the subsequent deployment of the payload or announcing its final orbit.

“Falcon 9 launched USSF-432 into orbit from SLC-4E in California,” SpaceX said in a post cited by Daily Galaxy. The company provided no additional details about the payload.

Eighth flight for the used booster

The first stage, designated B1095, landed on the autonomous Of Course I Still Love You drone ship in the Pacific Ocean. This was the booster’s eighth flight. Before USSF-432, it had been used to launch the GPS III-8 satellite and six Starlink missions.

The mission was the 14th Falcon 9 flight for US national security in 2026. The data provide another indication of the role of commercial rockets in launching military and intelligence satellites.

Trajectory draws attention to Starshield

The lack of information about the payload drew attention to indirect signs from the flight. Specialized observers compared the areas where the rocket’s discarded components fell with data from previous Starlink launches from Group 15. The similarity suggests a possible trajectory toward low Earth orbit, but does not prove what kind of satellites were deployed.

One hypothesis is that USSF-432 may have carried a group of classified satellites based on SpaceX’s Starshield platform. They could be linked to the Space Based Sensing and Targeting program, which is aimed at space-based surveillance and supporting military operations. This version, however, remains unconfirmed.

Such a trajectory alone does not establish either the number or type of satellites. Different missions can use similar flight corridors, and neither SpaceX nor the United States Space Force has officially stated what was placed into orbit. So far, the only confirmed facts are the successful deployment of the classified payload and the landing of the first stage.

Sources: dailygalaxy.com, space.com, keyt.com