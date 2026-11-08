Kaczyński Calls for Cancellation of Protests Outside the Constitutional Tribunal

The leader of Poland’s Law and Justice party, Jarosław Kaczyński, called for the cancellation of demonstrations planned for November 8 and 9 outside the Constitutional Tribunal in Warsaw. The appeal came following the shooting in Kraków, in which six people were killed and 16 were injured.

The information was reported by Law and Justice spokesman Rafał Bochenek. He said that Kaczyński was calling for the cancellation of the protests related to the government’s actions regarding the Constitutional Tribunal, due to the announced national mourning.

National Mourning Following the Shooting in Kraków

“Chairman Jarosław Kaczyński is asking for this as a way to show respect for the innocent victims of the brutal attack in Kraków,” Bochenek wrote.

President Karol Nawrocki signed a decision declaring national mourning on November 8 and 9. The authorities said that the shooting took place in Kraków’s central square. The attacker was wounded and detained following a shootout with police.

Kraków Mayor Łukasz Gibała announced separate mourning across the city until November 11. During this period, the municipal authorities are cancelling the events organized by them.

Protests Outside the Constitutional Tribunal

The demonstrations are connected to the ongoing political dispute surrounding the Constitutional Tribunal and the actions of the ruling majority. In recent weeks, supporters of Law and Justice have organized protests outside the institution’s building in Warsaw.

Kaczyński’s appeal concerns the events planned for the two days of national mourning. The party has not said whether all the organizers have confirmed the cancellation of the demonstrations.

Sources: wiadomosci.radiozet.pl, infopakiety.pap.pl, apnews.com