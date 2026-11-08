Democrats Prepare $15 Billion Package for Ukraine

Democrats in the U.S. Congress are discussing a new security package for Ukraine worth around $15 billion. The plan has not yet been approved, and its value was cited by an unnamed Democratic aide on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, reports Financial Times, citing several sources.

The package is being discussed following the Democratic Party's victory in the midterm elections on November 3. Democrats won control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, but the new majority will begin work in January 2027. Until then, the current Congress will continue to exercise its powers.

Energy assistance is among the top priorities

Supporters of aid for Kyiv want to use the time remaining until the end of the current Congress's term to secure additional support for Ukraine. Particular attention is being paid to the energy sector, which is among the most vulnerable areas because of Russian attacks.

“Energy-related assistance is very, very high on our list of priorities,” the Democratic aide quoted by Financial Times said.

Lawmakers are likely to seek an opportunity to include the measures in the annual U.S. National Defense Authorization Act, known as the NDAA. It must be passed before the current Congress's term ends.

New sanctions against Russia also under discussion

Alongside military and energy assistance, Democrats intend to push for additional sanctions against the Russian economy. Details of the potential measures, including the package's exact composition and the timetable for its vote, have not yet been announced.

Approval of a final bill will require coordination between the two chambers of Congress and the president.

Sources: newsukraine.rbc.ua, en.lb.ua, apnews.com