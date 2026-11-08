Three Soldiers Killed in Drone Attack in Colombia

Three service members were killed and eight were seriously wounded in a drone attack on a military base in the city of Santa Rosa del Sur, in the Bolívar department of northern Colombia. Other members of the armed forces were also affected and are receiving medical treatment at various healthcare facilities, Colombia’s National Army’s First Division said.

“As a result of this criminal attack, three service members were unfortunately killed, eight sustained serious injuries, while others were also affected and are being treated at various healthcare facilities,” the division said in a post on the social network X.

The attack was carried out using unmanned aerial vehicles equipped with explosives. According to local media reports, the strikes affected the infrastructure of the military complex housing the 48th Jungle Infantry Battalion. The army has activated security protocols and is assessing the damage.

Conflicting Initial Reports

In the first hours after the attack, local authorities reported five fatalities and 35 people wounded. Later, the First Division announced an official toll of three dead and eight seriously wounded, adding that other service members had also been injured. The Associated Press reported at least 16 wounded in total, citing the army.

No group has officially claimed responsibility for the attack so far. The army has also not specified what the precise target of the attack was. The National Liberation Army, dissidents from the former FARC and the Clan del Golfo operate in the Santa Rosa del Sur area, but the authorities have not linked any of these organizations to the attack.

President Abelardo de la Espriella said he had ordered the security forces to step up operations to identify, pursue and capture those responsible for the attack. The investigation is ongoing, and there are currently no reports of any arrests.

Sources: apnews.com, infobae.com, elcolombiano.com