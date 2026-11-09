EU Allocates €50 Million for Black Sea Security Hub

The European Union will allocate €50 million for the creation of a maritime security hub in the Black Sea. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced this in Bucharest after her meeting with Romanian President Nicușor Dan. The funding has been agreed with Romania and Bulgaria, and work on the project will be accelerated.

“We will accelerate work on the Black Sea Maritime Security Hub, with a completion schedule and €50 million allocated,” von der Leyen said, as quoted by News.ro. According to her, the European Union must act with a sense of urgency because of the deteriorating security environment in the region.

The Hub Is Included in the EU Strategy

The idea for the Black Sea Maritime Security Hub is included in the European Union’s 2025 Black Sea strategy. The project is intended to bring together the contributions of the EU and the Black Sea countries to enhance maritime security, protect critical infrastructure and ensure the safety of shipping.

The planned activities include real-time information exchange, monitoring of the maritime situation and early warning of threats. The strategy also includes monitoring undersea cables, offshore energy facilities and other sites that are important for transport and energy security.

Von der Leyen said that Romania, Bulgaria and Türkiye would participate in the initiative. She also linked the project to the need to restore and preserve freedom of navigation in the Black Sea, which is important for food supplies, energy and international trade.

Additional €10 Million for Search and Rescue Operations

During her visit to Bucharest, the European Commission president also announced additional funding of €10 million for Romania’s search and rescue operations in the Black Sea. The funds are intended to enable a faster response to incidents in the maritime zone, Agerpres reported.

“This will help your capabilities to respond quickly and effectively to such incidents,” von der Leyen said.

The visit to Romania is taking place against the backdrop of reports of growing security threats and drone attacks in the Black Sea area. After Bucharest, von der Leyen is scheduled to visit Bulgaria, where she will discuss regional security and visit the Naval Academy in Varna.

Sources: news.ro, agerpres.ro, 2eu.brussels