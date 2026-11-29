Taiwan’s Army recently conducted a test launch of the Altius-600M strike drone as part of a training exercise to assess combat readiness.

The exercise aimed to assess the servicemen’s ability to operate drones in tactical scenarios, the Military News Agency reported. The evaluation of Altius-600M operations covered mission preparation, flight planning, surveillance, target identification and coordination between multiple drones. Evaluators also tested the servicemen’s individual drone operation skills and their ability to work as a team.

The Army Command said the evaluation focused on the servicemen’s ability to apply the skills acquired during regular training while carrying out simulated missions and to coordinate effectively in performing various functions.

All participating units have completed the evaluation, the command said. The Army will analyze the results to determine existing capabilities and areas requiring improvement, using the findings to enhance future training and strengthen operational coordination.