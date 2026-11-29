On the eve of the 31st Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31), Taiwan’s Minister of Environment Peng Chi-ming presented the country’s vision for addressing climate challenges, transitioning to net-zero emissions and strengthening international cooperation in an opinion article. In his article, the minister outlined the concrete measures Taiwan has undertaken to fulfil its climate commitments and stressed the importance of the country’s full participation in global climate governance.

"Mobilising Global Action to Accelerate the Implementation of Climate Commitments

In 2026, extreme heat continued to affect the entire world, with record-high temperatures recorded in many regions. Western Europe experienced its hottest June since records began. These temperatures intensified droughts, increased the risk of wildfires and placed pressure on water resources. This adversely affected public health, energy supplies and economic activity. Taiwan also faced climate risks, including extreme heat, heavy rainfall and typhoons. Climate change has become a shared challenge with serious consequences for social stability, industrial development and national resilience.

Against this backdrop, global climate governance is moving beyond the formulation of goals and commitments towards their concrete implementation. At this year’s COP31, participants will emphasise the principles of dialogue, consensus and action while working to turn commitments into concrete and traceable results. Although Taiwan is not a party to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), it continues to work on climate governance in the spirit of the Paris Agreement. After presenting its nationally determined contributions through 2035 in 2025, Taiwan is now turning its emissions-reduction targets into concrete action by numerous government institutions to achieve a green industrial transition, circular resource use, climate-change adaptation and a just transition. The country is also cooperating with international partners to develop practical solutions.

Aligning with International Norms and Achieving Concrete Emissions Reductions through Transparent Governance

Article 4 of the Paris Agreement calls on parties to progressively strengthen their climate-change mitigation plans and implement their nationally determined contributions. The enhanced transparency framework set out in Article 13 requires consistent and traceable information to assess progress in implementing climate action.

In line with these international norms, this year Taiwan officially approved the third phase of its greenhouse-gas emissions-reduction action programmes for six sectors, covering the period 2026–2030. These programmes cover energy, industrial production, residential and commercial buildings, transport, agriculture and the environment, and include 20 leading climate-change mitigation action plans, annual emissions targets and 63 performance indicators. They further integrate national climate-change mitigation targets into sectoral policies and enable annual monitoring and evaluation.

Taiwan’s latest national greenhouse-gas inventory also shows that in 2024 net greenhouse-gas emissions were 6.59% lower than 2005 levels, marking a decline for the third consecutive year. During the same period, real gross domestic product continued to grow, while carbon-dioxide emissions intensity decreased by 48.59%. This indicates a gradual decoupling of economic growth from carbon emissions.

With regard to transparency, Taiwan follows the recommended frameworks established by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement. The country regularly publishes relevant documents, including its nationally determined contributions, biennial transparency reports and national emissions inventory reports, in line with international practice. Through clearly defined emissions-reduction guidelines, sectoral action and transparent information, Taiwan will continue to assess its progress and turn climate commitments into measurable and traceable results.

Pursuing Net-Zero Emissions and Zero Waste to Enhance Industrial Competitiveness amid the Green Transition

To accelerate the green industrial transition, this year Taiwan began collecting carbon fees as part of its efforts to make carbon pricing a key policy instrument for industrial decarbonisation. The fee-collection system is linked to voluntary emissions-reduction plans and preferential rates that encourage businesses to integrate emissions reductions into their investment and operational decisions.

During the first year of collection, the carbon fee has so far generated NT$4.97 billion in revenue, which is being channelled into the Greenhouse Gas Management Fund – a specialised fund for financing greenhouse-gas emissions-reduction and climate-change adaptation efforts. The fund provides loan guarantees and interest subsidies to optimise operations. Meanwhile, the Regulations Governing Subsidies for Greenhouse-Gas Emissions-Reduction and Climate-Change Adaptation Technologies were promulgated to support emissions-reduction technologies and adaptation measures. Through a range of instruments such as subsidies, financing and risk-sharing, Taiwan’s framework will attract more private capital to support the transition to net-zero emissions.

At the next stage, a cap-and-trade system will gradually be developed. It will be called the Taiwan Emissions Trading System (TW-ETS) and will contribute to the establishment of a diversified carbon-pricing framework in which the carbon fee and emissions trading system operate in parallel.

Recently, the United Kingdom included Taiwan’s carbon fee among the carbon-pricing schemes eligible under its Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism. This will allow eligible Taiwanese products to receive deductions for the carbon price paid in accordance with the applicable rules, marking an important step in establishing links between Taiwan’s carbon-pricing framework and international systems.

The industrial transition to net-zero emissions must go beyond managing energy and carbon emissions and encompass how resources are used. This year Taiwan completed amendments to the Resource Circulation Promotion Act and the Waste Management Act, shifting the focus of governance efforts from end-of-pipe waste treatment to managing the entire life cycle of products.

The government has identified eight key areas of the circular economy: food, plastics, textiles, healthcare, construction, electronics, inorganic resources and circular-based industries. At present, 69 listed companies operate in the circular-economy sector, generating total annual revenue of more than NT$1 trillion. This shows that the circular economy is gradually taking shape as a large-scale green industry.

Taiwan continues to promote the introduction of digital product passports, source reduction in plastic use and reuse. Through legislation, industrial cooperation and digital innovation, Taiwan seeks to accelerate circular resource use and achieve zero waste, reduce its dependence on virgin raw materials and limit its carbon footprint. This will improve resource security, supply-chain resilience and green competitiveness.

Strengthening Climate Resilience and Integrating Adaptation into National Planning and Daily Life

Article 7 of the Paris Agreement establishes a global goal of enhancing adaptive capacity, strengthening resilience and reducing vulnerability to climate change. At COP30, participants adopted the Belém Adaptation Indicators to guide further implementation of the Global Goal on Adaptation towards measurable and traceable action. Taiwan continues to align itself with international adaptation efforts by integrating climate-risk assessments into national and local governance and strengthening resilience to climate-related events such as extreme heat and torrential rainfall.

In response to the growing risk of heatwaves, this year Taiwan used a 40°C extreme-temperature scenario to develop interagency adaptation strategies, improving preparedness and coordination in public health, energy, transport, occupational safety and support for vulnerable groups.

In addition, at the direction of President Lai Ching-te, Taiwan established a national Committee for the Promotion of Urban Forestry to implement the National Green Canopy Programme. This initiative makes urban forestry part of the national resilience infrastructure and integrates remote-sensing technologies using LiDAR, three-dimensional digital twins and microclimate data to accurately identify areas with high temperatures and insufficient shade. In this way, it is creating a resilient terrestrial green network that balances climate-change adaptation and public health.

Taiwan will develop an Urban Forests Act to promote professional certification in tree care while encouraging the circular use of high-value timber. By directing corporate resources in the areas of environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) and encouraging local communities to care for green spaces, Taiwan will establish local demonstration areas, using private-sector expertise and emerging technologies to enhance the resilience of cities to extreme climate events and natural disasters.

Achieving a Just Transition and Mobilising Society to Reach Net-Zero Emissions

The preamble to the Paris Agreement emphasises the need to take into account the imperatives of a just transition for the workforce and the creation of decent work and quality jobs. In recent years, discussions within the UNFCCC on the energy, industrial, labour and social dimensions of the transition have deepened.

At COP30, participants made progress on mechanisms related to the just transition by strengthening international cooperation, technical assistance, capacity-building and knowledge exchange, so that the needs and development opportunities of different groups are taken into account during the transition to net-zero emissions.

Taiwan has made the principle of „leaving no one behind“ a foundational principle of its transition to net-zero emissions and, through the Climate Change Response Act, established a governance basis for achieving a just transition.

To ensure a just transition in implementing carbon-emissions-reduction policies, this year Taiwan is consulting stakeholders in six key sectors – energy, industrial production, residential and commercial buildings, transport, agriculture and the environment. By gathering a broad range of public views and engaging each sector in considering and responding to the feedback received, interagency cooperation is being improved.

Subsequently, Taiwan will bring together sectoral policies to develop a nationwide just-transition action plan, creating a national-level policy framework and ensuring that public participation remains an essential component of planning and implementing net-zero-emissions policies.

This year Taiwan used the Greenhouse Gas Management Fund to bring together the capacities of different sectors and support workers, industries, regions and groups affected by the transition. This will contribute to developing skilled personnel for green jobs, the low-carbon transition of small and medium-sized enterprises, support for vulnerable groups, local-community participation and transition management.

Strengthening Global Partnerships to Jointly Develop Climate Solutions

Article 6 of the Paris Agreement encourages voluntary cooperation to achieve more ambitious climate action while promoting sustainable development based on the principles of environmental integrity, transparency and the avoidance of double counting. As the relevant arrangements move into the implementation phase, international climate cooperation is expanding beyond political dialogue to include climate-change mitigation projects, technological cooperation, capacity-building and investment, which are important means of accelerating implementation of the Paris Agreement.

Taiwan is advancing its climate diplomacy through pragmatic action. Last year, Taiwan signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation under the Paris Agreement with its diplomatic ally Paraguay. Today, the two countries are working to implement 12 action plans in the area of environmental governance, thereby carrying out global climate action and genuine environmental cooperation through technology sharing, youth dialogue and exchanges on the circular economy.

Turkey has designated COP31 as the „Conference of the Future,“ emphasising that a commitment is a declaration of intent, while implementation is an expression of trust. At a time when global climate governance is entering a decisive phase focused on practical action and results, Taiwan will continue to deepen its global partnerships through pragmatic engagement, concrete contributions and the sharing of its experience in the transition to net-zero emissions.

Taiwan is seeking international support for its full participation in the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and in global climate-governance efforts. The country firmly believes that achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement requires the participation of every partner with the capacity and willingness to act.

Taiwan is ready to cooperate with other countries to turn climate commitments into action and, together with them, build a more sustainable and viable net-zero future".