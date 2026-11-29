Brighton could be without one of their key defensive players for a long time. Luka Vuskovic suffered an injury during Sunday’s 1-0 defeat by Newcastle and was forced off in the 44th minute. The Croatian centre-back, for whom the club paid Tottenham a record £46 million, received lengthy medical attention on the pitch before leaving with visible difficulty walking.

According to manager Fabian Hürzeler, a Newcastle player stepped on his ankle. “I don’t know how serious the injury is, but it doesn’t look good,” the German coach admitted to “talkSPORT”. Vuskovic had started every one of Brighton’s Premier League matches so far this season. His potential absence is a serious problem for Hürzeler, especially after captain Lewis Dunk also missed the game against Newcastle through injury.

After the second consecutive defeat, the manager also commented on the team’s congested schedule, with the club also competing in the Conference League. “We have to get used to it. This is the first time this season that we have faced difficulties like these. The real season is beginning, and it is up to us to respond, stay united and find solutions together,” Hürzeler said.