Today, Taiwan’s main body dealing with matters related to mainland China called on Beijing to respect Taiwan’s democracy and the choice of its people, after the Chinese government responded to the results of Saturday’s local elections by reaffirming its goal of reunification.

In a statement, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said that the smooth conduct of Saturday’s elections demonstrated the maturity and resilience of Taiwan’s democracy, as well as the freedom of Taiwanese voters to choose their preferred candidates in a “festive electoral atmosphere.”

“The authorities in Beijing must respect Taiwan’s democratic system and the choice of the Taiwanese people,” the council said.

The MAC also called on Beijing to approach the results of Taiwan’s elections “pragmatically” and to engage in exchanges, cooperation and dialogue with Taiwan’s democratically elected government “without preconditions” and on the basis of the principles of “equality and dignity.”

The statement followed a comment by Zhang Han, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China, who said that Beijing had taken note of the election results, China’s state news agency Xinhua reported.

“Regardless of how the political landscape in Taiwan changes, this cannot alter the direction of development of relations between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait, much less stop the fundamental historical trend that the motherland must and inevitably will be reunified,” Zhang said, referring to the reunification of Taiwan with China.

She also reaffirmed that Beijing would continue to uphold its principles of “one China” and the “1992 Consensus,” deepen exchanges and integrated development between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait, oppose external interference and fight forces that Beijing defines as separatist and supportive of “Taiwan independence.”

In Saturday’s elections, the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which supports the idea of Taiwan independence, doubled the number of city and county administrations under its control, from five in the previous local elections in 2022 to ten.

The main opposition Kuomintang (KMT), which supports closer relations with China, won 11 of the 22 contests for city mayors and county chiefs, compared with 14 in 2022.

The two parties each won three of Taiwan’s six special municipalities, with the KMT retaining control of the capital Taipei but losing Taichung in the central part of the country to the DPP after eight years of KMT rule there.

Beijing suspended official dialogue between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait after the DPP returned to power in 2016, because of the party’s refusal to support the “1992 Consensus” – an unwritten agreement reached in 1992 between the then Kuomintang-led government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) and the Chinese government.

The KMT has consistently interpreted the consensus as both sides acknowledging that there is only “one China,” with each side free to interpret what “China” means.

The DPP, however, has never recognized the “1992 Consensus,” arguing that Beijing does not allow “China” to be interpreted as the Republic of China and that accepting the consensus would mean agreeing with China’s claims over Taiwan.