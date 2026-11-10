Medinsky: The expanded delegation will help achieve peace

Head of the Russian delegation Vladimir Medinsky expressed hope that the trilateral talks with Ukraine and the US in Abu Dhabi would lead to progress on the path to peace. The meeting is being held on November 10 and 11 in the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

“We hope that today’s meeting, in which our side is represented by a high-level, expanded and even more professional delegation, will allow us to move forward on the path to peace in the interests of the peoples of Russia and Ukraine,” Medinsky said at the beginning of the talks. He thanked the UAE for its hospitality and the US for its efforts to achieve peace.

Expanded Russian delegation

The Russian delegation includes presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, Head of the Main Directorate of the General Staff’s Main Intelligence Directorate Igor Kostyukov, Deputy Foreign Ministers Mikhail Galuzin and Sergey Ryabkov, as well as Deputy Head of the General Staff’s Main Operations Directorate Yuri Zhigarlovsky.

According to TASS, the expansion of the delegation compared with the previous talks strengthens Moscow’s military and diplomatic representation. The Russian delegation includes representatives responsible for intelligence, relations with the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States, ties with North and South America, non-proliferation and arms control, as well as military affairs.

Security guarantees among the main topics

According to TASS, the talks will focus on security guarantees for Russia and Ukraine. The details are being discussed behind closed doors.

This is another attempt to resume the negotiation process between the three countries. The last meeting of representatives of Russia, Ukraine and the US was held in Geneva on February 18. Before that, Abu Dhabi hosted two rounds of talks – on January 23 and 24 and on February 4 and 5, 2026.

The talks are being held in a trilateral format, while European representatives are not officially participating at the table. The US is represented by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, while the Ukrainian delegation is headed by Rustem Umerov.

Sources: tass.com, apnews.com, amp.dw.com