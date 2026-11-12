Strike on residential building in Kyiv: drone destroyed part of nine-story block

An attack drone struck a nine-story residential block in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district. A fire broke out after the impact, engulfing the floors from the third to the sixth. Part of the building at the fifth-floor level was destroyed.

“In the Solomianskyi district, a fire broke out from the third to the sixth floors of a nine-story residential block as a result of an unmanned aerial vehicle impact,” Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said. According to him, emergency services were dispatched to the scene.

Initially, two people received medical assistance at the scene. Later, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported that a 44-year-old woman had been killed. The number of people injured in the attack on the capital reached five.

Missile and drone strike in Kyiv region

Air raid alerts were declared repeatedly in Kyiv and the region during the night and morning. The Kyiv Regional Military Administration said that the region had been attacked with ballistic missiles and attack drones.

Production and storage facilities of an enterprise in the Obukhiv district were damaged and partially destroyed. A fire broke out there, which rescuers extinguished. Workers were on the premises during the attack, but left after the alert was announced. According to the administration, no one was injured in the strike.

Data on the operation of Ukraine’s air defense

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, during the night of November 12, starting at 18:00 on November 11, Russia used Iskander-M, KN-23 and S-400 ballistic missiles, Zircon anti-ship missiles, as well as 123 attack drones. These included Shahed, Gerbera, S8000 Banderoль and Dan-T drones, as well as Parody-type decoy drones.

By 08:00, Ukrainian air defense had shot down or suppressed five Banderoль or Dan-T drones and 89 unmanned aerial vehicles of the Shahed, Gerbera and other types. It was reported that several attack drones were still in the air and that combat operations were continuing.

Impacts by aerial attack weapons were recorded at 17 locations, while falling debris from downed aircraft was reported at 18 locations.

Previous attack on the capital

On November 7, during another attack on Kyiv, fires, destruction and damage to residential buildings, a kindergarten and a non-residential structure were recorded in the Solomianskyi district. According to information cited by UNIAN, six ballistic missiles were launched toward the Northern Bridge at the time, four of which reached their target.

Sources: unian.net, pravda.com.ua, ru.interfax.com.ua