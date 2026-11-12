Hungary begins procedure to ratify the Istanbul Convention

The Hungarian government will begin the procedure to ratify the Istanbul Convention. Prime Minister Péter Magyar announced this while presenting a package of measures to combat violence against women and protect their rights.

“We are beginning the ratification of the Istanbul Convention,” Magyar said, describing the step as a “long-overdue debt” of the Hungarian state. At present, the start of the procedure has been announced, but there is no information that the document has already been ratified.

Package of measures to protect women

The plan envisages tightening the rules on restraining orders and making the abuse of intimate recordings a separate criminal offence. It also includes strengthening the protection of sexual self-determination.

Victims of violence in a family or intimate relationship will receive special treatment in criminal proceedings. The government also plans to expand support for pregnant women and better coordinate existing forms of assistance.

As part of the package, an amendment will be proposed to the rule introduced in 2022 requiring women seeking an abortion to hear the foetal heartbeat before the procedure. According to the announced plans, following medical information and support, the decision will remain with the woman herself.

The requirement for a prescription for emergency contraception is also expected to be removed so that it can become available more quickly. A separate set of measures will target period poverty and access for women and girls in need to the necessary products.

Hungary has signed but not ratified the treaty

The Council of Europe’s Istanbul Convention is an international treaty on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence. Hungary signed it in 2014 but did not ratify it.

On 5 May 2020, Parliament adopted a resolution rejecting ratification. At the time, the ruling parties said that Hungarian legislation already provided the necessary protection, while also objecting to concepts related to “gender ideology” and migration.

The new intention marks a change in Budapest’s official position. The government is expected to submit the initiative to Parliament, which will have to rule on ratification.

Sources: telex.hu, hu.euronews.com, kwsn.com