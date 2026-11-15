Strikes on Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv Kill One and Injure Six

Six people, including a 2-year-old child, were injured in Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia on the evening of November 14. Several multi-storey residential buildings and dozens of cars were damaged, while a fire broke out in one of the blocks. Ukrainian authorities initially reported eight strikes with guided aerial bombs, but later clarified that there had been 12 attacks. “The enemy carried out 12 strikes on Zaporizhzhia,” said acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Administration Mykhailo Semikin.

The injured are three women aged 40, 78 and 79, two men aged 19 and 39, and a 2-year-old child. Earlier that day, 22 people, including three children, were injured in a separate strike on the Voznesenivskyi district of the city. The data was provided by Ukrainian local authorities, as cited by Ukrainska Pravda.

Most attacks reported near Pokrovsk

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 54 combat engagements along the front from the beginning of the day until 10:00 p.m. on November 14. The most intense fighting took place in the Pokrovsk sector, where Russian forces launched 15 attacks. Nine assaults were repelled in the Kostiantynivka sector, while four attempts to advance were recorded in the Lyman sector.

Two airstrikes involving three guided aerial bombs were carried out in the North Slobozhanske and Kursk sectors, the Ukrainian General Staff reported. Thirty shelling attacks on Ukrainian positions and populated areas were also recorded there, one of them involving a multiple rocket launcher system. In the Sloviansk sector, Ukraine reported three Russian attempts to advance, with one of the battles still ongoing at the time of the update.

Kyiv is building pontoon crossings over the Dnipro

Two pontoon bridge crossings over the Dnipro are already being built in Kyiv, Infrastructure Minister Nikolay Kalashnik said. The plans call for a total of eight crossings, with one of them able to handle up to 130 vehicles per day.

Fully restoring traffic on the Southern Bridge could take two to three months. The structure is municipally owned, so the restoration work is expected to be financed from Kyiv’s budget. Traffic on the bridge was restricted after an attack on October 27, and on October 30 it was restored to one lane in each direction. On November 6, a second lane from the left bank to the right bank was opened.

Kalashnik also said that the construction of a tunnel under the Dnipro was being discussed, with an estimated cost of 500 million euros. According to him, the project could be completed in about three years after construction begins. Ukraine is receiving assistance from the United States and Japan for the pontoon crossings, while France’s potential participation is also being considered.

Sources: pravda.com.ua