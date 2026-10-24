On October 24, 1990, Italian Prime Minister Giulio Andreotti revealed to the Italian parliament the existence of Operation Gladio. This is the Italian "stay behind" secret NATO paramilitary army involved in false flag terrorist attacks as part of the strategy of tension from the late 1960s to the early 1980s.

Operation Gladio (Operation – Operation „Gladius“) is the code name for the Italian „stay behind“ (“operating behind the lines“) a secret NATO paramilitary army involved in false flag terrorist attacks as part of the strategy of tension from the late 1960s to the early 1980s. Suspected of being responsible for or involved in conducting political terror, assassinations, political assassinations, coups, smear campaigns, etc.

The foundation of the organization was laid at the beginning of the Cold War with the creation of a network of so-called “operating behind the lines“ (in English: stay behind) illegal formations parallel to the official ones, designed to carry out sabotage and act with force against internal threats to the interests of Euro-Atlanticism and nominally against a possible Warsaw Pact occupation of Western Europe. The existence of “Gladio“, denied for decades, is now officially recognized by the governments of the Western countries involved. The structure was condemned and banned by the European Parliament in 1990.

Today, it is not proven beyond doubt whether the activities of the secret network of organizations “Gladio” were truly discontinued with the end of the Cold War, nor what the fate of its secret weapons depots and operatives was.