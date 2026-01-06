System overload caused problems with dispensing medications in pharmacies

Patients reported problems with receiving medications from the health insurance fund today. It turned out that on the first working day of the New Year, the system was overloaded and began to block in the morning.

Pharmacies were temporarily unable to dispense some medications. The problem was throughout the country, mainly in the morning and afternoon.

According to the chairman of the pharmaceutical college in Southwestern Bulgaria, difficulties in obtaining medications from the health insurance fund are possible in the coming days.

Konstantin Kachulev - chairman of the Regional Pharmaceutical College in Blagoevgrad: "At one point, some updates to the Health Insurance Fund began and the system began to block at the beginning of the working day, and that's when the most people gather. It stopped, the electronic books couldn't be opened, some prescriptions were stuck, there were problems. When the time comes around pensions, the so-called period between the 5th and the 10th, there is always a load in the pharmacies. So I expect there will be difficulties by the end of the week."