Minister Katya Ivkova comments on the resignation of the NHIF governor

Coordination between institutions must be at the level. With these words, Health Minister Katya Ivkova commented on the decision of the NHIF governor, Assoc. Prof. Petko Stefanovski, to resign, a day after the ruling majority submitted a proposal for the early dismissal of the entire management of the Fund.

"It is extremely important that the coordination between institutions is at the level, because in the healthcare sector, if we do not all work together, we cannot provide what we are constitutionally required to provide to Bulgarian citizens," Ivkova said.

Ivkova defended her decision to return to her post the director of the Executive Agency “Medical Supervision“ Ivanka Dineva. According to her, no violations of the law have been identified, and each manager should have the opportunity to take responsibility for their work and be evaluated based on the results they achieve.

Out of nearly 579 million euros under the projects of the Ministry of Health, only 256 million euros have been utilized by the end of May, the Minister of Health announced.

According to her, the delay is mainly due to problems with construction and installation activities, changes in public procurement and the need to annex contracts.

The Minister pointed out that under the project for the modernization of the Emergency Department, 135 of the planned 235 sites have been completed, while some of the others will not be able to be completed. There are also difficulties in the implementation of projects under the Recovery and Resilience Plan, including for pediatric care, psychiatric care and air ambulance.