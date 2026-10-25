Daily long walks improve concentration and self-control

More daily steps are associated with better scores on attention, concentration and self-control tasks. This is according to a study published in the journal Scientific Reports, which involved 3,093 people aged 18 to 93.

The participants were part of the national research program All of Us. The researchers tracked their physical activity and blood pressure for 14 years - from 2009 to 2023. The number of steps was measured with Fitbit wearable devices, and blood pressure data was extracted from electronic health records.

At the end of the period, the volunteers took four computer tests. They assessed sustained attention and concentration, the ability to control and filter distractions, self-control, and recognition of social emotions.

The difference between the most and least active

The participants were divided into three groups according to their average number of steps per day. The least active took about 5,100 steps, the middle group - about 8,900, and the most active - approximately 14,200.

People in the two more active groups achieved significantly higher results than the participants with the least movement. An additional 1,000 steps a day were associated with better performance on some of the tasks measuring attention and concentration.

“Physical activity is positively associated with cognitive abilities“, the authors state in the publication. However, the data show a link between the two factors, and do not prove that walking itself is the only reason for the better results.

Blood pressure has a more limited role

Higher systolic blood pressure - the top number in the measurement - was associated with poorer results only on the decision-making test. Diastolic pressure, or the bottom number, did not show a significant relationship with any of the four cognitive indicators.

According to the study, lower blood pressure explained only 4.8% of the relationship between physical activity and self-control. This leads researchers to suggest that the benefits of exercise for the brain go beyond its effects on blood pressure control.

Among possible explanations are improved neuroplasticity – the brain's ability to change and adapt, reduced systemic inflammation, and better glucose metabolism. These mechanisms are suggested as possible, not proven, causes in the study.

Importance in an aging population

Cognitive skills are important not only for learning, but also for daily planning, orientation, work, and decision-making. According to the projections cited in the article, mild cognitive impairment in the United States could increase from 14.37 million cases in 2025 to 21.55 million in 2060.

Dementia cases are expected to increase from 7.16 million to 13.85 million during the same period. Against this background, the authors identify daily movement as an accessible starting point for exploring the relationship between lifestyle and brain health.