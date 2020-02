Отказват да приемат момченце в училище заради прическата му (СНИМКИ)

Forcing children to cut their hair is totally against human rights and I will not give up trying to persuade governments to put legislation in place to protect children from these outdated, punishing rules. Farouk hasn’t done anything wrong and YOU REJECT HIM! He will say good bye to his friends as they all get accepted into the schools he wants to desperately wants to attend. THE PRINCIPAL SAYS IF YOU DO NOT LIKE THE RULES, FIND ANOTHER SCHOOL, BUT YOU KNOW OUR OPTIONS ARE LIMITED WHEN IT COMES TO SCHOOLS WITH GOOD RESULTS IN LONDON. I am trolled by people who have been very nasty and told me rules are rules and we must cut his hair. But they forget, it was only in 1986 that corporal punishment was outlawed in schools. Imagine, it was actually legal for a child to be taken into a room by a strange adult and physically punished. I hope one day soon we will look back on the bad gender discriminating policies in schools and be shocked these rules ever existed and school will be inclusive to all 🌈 . . . . #badhairpolicies #manegeneration #nonbinary #deandrearnold #genderfluid #antibullying #faroukjames #boyswithlonghair #androgynous #youngboy #bighairdontcare @esteticamagazine

